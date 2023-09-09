Bison Win 25th Straight Home Opener; 44-7 Over Maine

CHECK OUR FACEBOOK PAGE TO WATCH KVRR'S POST GAME SHOW FROM THE FARGODOME.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

The North Dakota State Bison have won 24 consecutive home openers entering Saturday’s matchup with Maine. Change that number to 25 straight as the Bison roll over the Black Bears with a dominating 44-7 victory.

Cam Miller did it through the air and on the ground for the Bison. He finishes with 152 yards passing and 68 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns on the ground.

Cole Payton made it two weeks in a row leading the Bison on the ground. He finishes with a team-high 102 yards on the ground and 2 touchdowns.

Code Green had themselves a day on defense. Allowing just 7 points when the second string entered, Cole Wisniewski stole the show as he finishes with two interceptions after having one last week as well.

Check our Facebook page to watch Sports Director Adam Chalifoux and sports reporter Ryan Bowlin bring you the post game show from the Fargodome.

Next up, the Bison host Central Arkansas on September 16. 2:30 p.m. kickoff.