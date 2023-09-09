Four more plead guilty in Feeding Our Future scam

Documents seized as part of investigation. (FBI)

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR/KFGO) — Four more people plead guilty for their roles in the $250 million Feeding our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

Prosecutors say two defendants – 54-year-old Qamar Hassan of Brooklyn Park and 62-year-old Sahra Nur of St. Anthony – and their co-conspirators each received $16.5 million in reimbursements.

Abdikadir Kadiye, 51, of Minneapolis had more than $1.1 million in fraudulent claims.

The fourth defendant, 41-year-old Yusuf Ali of Vadnais Heights received more than $3 million dollars in fraud reimbursements.

Sentencing hearings will be scheduled at a later time.