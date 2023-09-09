Group sponsoring amendment to change N.D.’s election laws withdraws petition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The committee sponsoring a North Dakota Constitutional amendment proposal to make a wide range of changes to election laws has withdrawn the petition.

Committee Chair Lydia Gessele said she would not accept the title drafted by Secretary of State Michael Howe, which must be a fair representation of the measure.

The petition, among other things, would have required all voting be done by paper ballot, and the ballots would be counted by hand on election day. Early voting would have been prohibited, and absentee ballots would have to be sent by mail or returned in person.

The Secretary of State’s Office says sponsors of the petition indicated that they may submit a new petition. If they choose to resubmit the petition, it will restart all timelines.