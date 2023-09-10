Cole Wisniewski Leading ‘Code Green’ to Hot Start this Season

THREE INTERCEPTIONS IN TWO GAMES FOR THE SENIOR SAFETY HAS THE BISON AT 2-0.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

The Bison rolled to a 44-7 victory over Maine in the annual Trees Bowl on Saturday. The win marked the 25th consecutive home opener win for the Bison and they did it on the ground and on defense. Backup Quarterback Cole Payton once again led the Bison rushing attack with 102 yards on the ground. On defense, former linebacker turned safety Cole Wisniewski recorded his second and third interceptions of the year. That performance follows the interception he had week 1 vs. Eastern Washington.

Wisniewski says “easy” is not the right word to describe the transition and credits the guys in front of him.

“I think what really helps is I have a really good front seven in front of me,” said Wisniewski. “It makes things a lot easier on me. The ball has to come out quick with those guys, like they are really good. So, ball has to come out quick and then the gaps are a lot smaller with them in front of me. I think having the guys around me makes it a little bit easier of a transition than it would be, but I wouldn’t use the word easy to describe football.”

The Bison host Central Arkansas next Saturday as they eye a 3-0 start to the season. Kick off set for 2:30 p.m.