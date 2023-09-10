Fargo Officers Take Part in Coin Flip at Bison Home Opener

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — NDSU Bison Football’s home opener was made extra special on Saturday with the coin flip done by Fargo Police Officers Andrew Dotas, Tyler Hawes and Zach Robinson.

The officers were joined by their families on the field.

Officer Hawes flipped the coin and the Bison won the toss.

Fallen Officer Jake Wallin was also honored and recognized during the opening along with other first responders.

The officers were ambushed by a gunman while responding to a crash in July.

Officer Robinson shot and killed the gunman.

Wallin was killed while Dotas and Hawes were injured.

Both recently left the hospital to continue to recover at home.

“This week we realized that sometimes there’s a lot bigger things in this world than games. And so with the people that we honored today, Coach Roehl, it is just game sometimes but it’s fun how this game can bring people together,” said NDSU Head Football Coach Matt Entz.

Coach Entz also referring to offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl who lost his mother earlier in the week.

The Bison beat Maine 44 to 7.