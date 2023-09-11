Crunch Fitness hosts 110 Stair challenge for 9/11 First Responders

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – Crunch fitness hosting a challenge to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

People got on stairmasters and got their sweat on to honor those who risked their lives to save others on September 11th.

With 110 floors being close to two miles the climb on average takes around 30 minutes.

Crunch had 13 participants in the challenge who chose to record their score along with others who did not.

General Manager Zeb Miller said, “So the challenge is really just to get people moving and a big goal for us is to support our first responders especially here locally and for the 911 incident that did happen. It’s just important to remember all that and with recent events here locally this one is a little bit more important to us.”

Other Crunch Fitness locations across the country also took part in the memorial challenge.