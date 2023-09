NDSU’s Crosa Wins MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU kicker Griffin Crosa was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week Monday morning. Crosa finished three for three on fieldgoals Saturday, netting attempts from 27,40,and 31 to give the Bison a 9-0 lead in the first half. Crosa also hit all five of his point after attempts giving him 14 points on the day.