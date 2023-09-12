Doosan Bobcat helps strengthen Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch’s retention pond

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Doosan Bobcat employees help out the Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch by bolstering its retention pond.

It’s part of Doosan Bobcat’s company-wide volunteer effort as thousands across the globe are giving back to the towns they live in.

Officials say they look to their communities to see what they need, empowering them to accomplish more.

“What makes us successful is the communities that we live in. What’s rewarding about it is that we can give back to the communities we live in. It’s really the right thing to do, but really, it’s also empowering for us, as individuals, to be in such a position that we can help out others,” says CEO Scott Park.

Volunteers used Bobcat equipment to help make tough jobs easier while increasing efficiency and productivity.