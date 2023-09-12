River Search Called Off After No Body Found, Female Victim Gives Statement

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The search for a man who ran from police and fled into the Red River resumed this morning but was called off shortly before noon.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 9 Lower Terrace North on Monday afternoon.

When officers attempted to interview one of the people involved, the man ran and jumped into the river.

A police spokesperson says the search has been called off without a body having been located.

Police say the female victim in the altercation who initially left the scene on Monday has been identified and that she has given investigators a statement.