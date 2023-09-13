Bond Set for Fargo Man Charged With Having Child Porn

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Bond is set at $10,000 for a Fargo man, associated with Trinity Elementary School in West Fargo, after being arrested for having child porn.

25-year-old Joshua Bowman is an After School/Summer Program Coordinator and a substitute teacher across West Fargo schools.

Court documents state the case started as a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In July 2022, Snapchat sent them a report detailing Bowman’s activity and shared a file of child porn involving a four to six year old boy.

Snapchat shared four videos with detectives after getting a search warrant.

Court documents state Bowman shared the videos to other users using an encrypted cloud storage company.

He was arrested on Monday after police confronted him about the case.

President Mike Hagstrom of JPII Catholic Schools issued a statement saying in part, “Bowman is on administrative leave pending the investigation and as of now, there’s no indication any images involved students at any school.”

The statement read that Bowman passed training, background checks and Code of Conduct as part of Diocese of Fargo Safe Environment Requirements.

He adds “A safe environment for all children entrusted to our schools remains our highest priority.”

Bowman’s next hearing is scheduled for October 25.