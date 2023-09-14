What you need to know to prepare for Saturday’s Lashkowitz demolition

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Lashkowitz High Rise is getting ready for Saturday’s teardown in downtown Fargo.

Officials say the team full of structure engineers are putting in shaped charges on the sides of the building and a small piece of dynamite at the bottom.

Once the building implodes, the next project will be 110 units of affordable housing called the Lashkowitz River Front.

That’s expected to finish by May 2025.

Officials say stay aware of your surroundings this Saturday morning as the implosion will sound like loud fireworks and it could get dusty.

“We’re going to be having an exclusion area around here, about a thousand feet. So, Main Avenue will be closed, going down south to about Prairie St. Johns, about four streets to the west and just across the river to the east. So, just stay out of that area,” says Chris Brungardt, the CEO of Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

If you’re in the exclusion zone, you’ll have to be away from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Failure to do so could carry a penalty of up to $1,000.