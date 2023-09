High School Football Friday Night Lights 9/15

Shanley Stays Unbeaten; Eagles Hold Off Packers; High School Football Highlights

FARGO, N.D. — The Shanley Deacons were the KVRR Sports Game of the Week and the Deacons proved they are the team to beat in the AA Division with a 42-14 win over Sheyenne. It was their first win over the Mustangs since 2019.

Other scores from Friday night.

SHANLEY,42,WF SHEYENNE,14,FINAL,HS FBALL

FARGO DAVIES,40,WEST FARGO,14,FINAL,HS FBALL

FARGO SOUTH,70,DEVILS LAKE,6,FINAL,HS FBALL

KINDRED,33,NORTHERN CASS,6,FINAL,HS FBALL

3)MINOT,30,CENTURY,0,FINAL,HS FBALL

4)BISMARCK,34,LEGACY,7,FINAL,HS FBALL

MANDAN,35,WILLISTON,18,FINAL,HS FBALL

OAKES,21,HILLSBORO-CV,0,FINAL,HS FBALL

LANGDON-E-M,42,CAVALIER,0,FINAL,HS FBALL

VELVA,54,SOUTH PRAIRIE MAX,0,FINAL,HS FBALL

BEULAH,41,SOUTHERN MCLEAN,0,FINAL,HS FBALL

5)SHILOH CHRISTIAN,53,BOWMAN COUNTY,13,FINAL,FBALL

CENTRAL CASS,34,MAY-PORT-CG,6,FINAL,HS FBALL

4)JAMESTOWN,46,WATFORD CITY,6,FINAL,HS FBALL

FARGO NORTH,38,ST. MARY’S,15,FINAL,HS FBALL

DICKINSON,18,VALLEY CITY,6,FINAL,HS FBALL

RED LAKE COUNTY,34,LMA,16,FINAL, HS FBALL