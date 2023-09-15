Johnson’s Auto Repair re-opens Monday at new location

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A longtime Moorhead business has closed its two locations and is moving for more space in another part of the city.

Johnson’s Auto Repair is moving to the former A-1 Auto Repair shop.

The owner says he’s looking forward to combining the two locations with more space in south Moorhead.

“We’re going to be able to get cars in and out a lot quicker and it’ll be more convenient for our customers, also, so they don’t have to shuffle both shops back and forth. It’ll all get done in one place and be way more efficient for us,” says Dennis Johnson, the owner.

The shop opens September 18.