Nominees For the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week | 9/15

CENTRAL CASS AND WEST FARGO GO HEAD TO HEAD FOR THE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)–

Play number one, Central Cass hosting Lisbon. First possession of the game, Jacob Thompson says ‘let me get that’. A pick-6 to open up the scoring. The squirrels would go on to win 55-0.

Play number 2, West Fargo hosting Legacy. Brady Medina throws to Jesse Ramirez. He catches the ball on the other side of the defenders helmet in the Packers win over Legacy.

Vote on our twitter poll @kvrrsports for this week’s winner to be announced Monday, September 18.