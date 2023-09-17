Anime Fargo celebrates another year of culture

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Anime Fargo is soon closing for the weekend. The event celebrated arts, music and costumes inspired by Japanese animation.

Within the Ramada By Wyndham, numerous people gathered to play games, sing music and build relationships. The group behind it brought in world-renowned voice actors as special guests to share their knowledge and tell stories from their careers.

One of those guests is Paul St. Peter, who’s been a voice actor since the mid-80s.

“Many people come to us and look at the roles we’ve done and say that we were their childhood,” said Paul St. Peter. “People have come up to me and said that my work specifically really saved them.”

The next convention for this group is set for May 23rd with Core Con.