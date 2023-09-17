Welcome home ceremony for North Dakota National Guard

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Multiple groups from the U.S. military services attend a welcome home ceremony in Fargo. This included members of the North Dakota National Guard, who have been gone for about a year.

They were joined by Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer. This serves as the final chapter of their long journey as their mission took them to places like the Middle East.

Cpt. Nathan Johnson says he really enjoyed getting to know these people while they were away from home.

“Kind of sad for me knowing that it is coming to an end,” said Johnson. “But the theme this week that I kind of pushed is togetherness. Enjoy the moment, enjoy each others’ company, because after this everybody goes their separate ways.”

The North Dakota National Guard has around 4,000 members.