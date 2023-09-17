West Fargo Sheyenne’s Caleb Duerr Commits to SDSU to Continue Baseball Career

THE WEST FARGO SHEYENNE STANDOUT ANNOUNCED ON HIS PERSONAL TWITTER HIS COMMITMENT.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

West Fargo Sheyenne standout, Caleb Duerr is set to be a Jackrabbit. Duerr announced on his personal twitter Monday his commitment to continue his baseball career at South Dakota State.

This past Spring, Duerr and the Mustangs won their third consecutive baseball state championship. He also played for the West Fargo Patriots legion team and plays quarterback on the Mustangs football team.