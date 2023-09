Jacob Thompson and the Squirrels Win DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

To the house! Jake Thompson's Pick 6 is the HS POTW

CASSELTON, N.D. — Jacob Thompson opened the scoring in Central Cass’s 55-0 win over the Lisbon Broncos with a interception returned for a touchdown. The votes have been counted and the Squirrels are your winners of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.