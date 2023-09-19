BISON WEEK | NDSU LOOKS TO IMPROVE ON BYE WEEK; MVFC PLAY NEXT

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State is 3-0 on the year and remains at number two in the latest FCS polls. After dominating their first three opponents however the Bison are on a bye week before much bigger tests begin. The Bison kickoff Missouri Valley Football Conference play Saturday, September, 30th at home against South Dakota. The Valley has proven to be the toughest conference in the FCS so far this season with five teams in the top 25.

While the herd come into Valley play ranked second in the nation with the 4th best scoring offense, number two rushing attack, and a top ten in takeaways there is still plenty Coach Matt Entz and the Bison are look to improve on and address before the gauntlet that is conference play begins. Coach Entz spoke about chasing progress and continuing to improve defensively after Saturday’s win over Central Arkansas.

“3-0. I’m excited about that and.. there’s things we can fix. There’s things we can improve on. We’re chasing progress. There is no such thing as a perfect game but we can chase progress every week and I’m sure there’s things we did good today. I think we can continue to tackle better. You know, we gave up 17 points when it was meaningful. I’m excited bout that. I thought our kids really did a good job and it was good experience for our young guys we just got to continue to develop and we’re a developmental program so we’re gonna do that this next week. I’m looking forward to Bison week this week; opportunity for everyone on the football team to get better,” said Entz.