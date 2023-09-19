Devils Lake woman killed in Benson County crash

RUGBY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Devils Lake woman is dead after a rollover crash in Benson County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 73-year-old woman was traveling on US Highway 2 sometime Monday, about nine miles east of Rugby when she ran off the road.

Her vehicle hit an approach, vaulted and landed on its roof.

She was found around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon in a grove of trees after someone says she didn’t arrive like she was suppose to.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.