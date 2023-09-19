Fargo South Moves Up to No.2 in 2A; Bruins Have Bigger Goals In Mind

The Fargo South Bruins Take on the No. 1 Fargo North Spartans Friday Night

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo South Bruins moved up to number 2 in the state in the latest 2A Media Polls. The Bruins are 3 and 1 on the season but still undefeated in 2A play. The Bruins have proven to be one of the best teams in the state so far and have scored a combined 168 points this season while allowing just 61. The Bruins defense creates chaos and forces turnovers while keeping pressure on their opponent the all game. The offense is dynamic with the ability to beat teams with the deep ball, run it down their throats, and anything in between. Senior running back Damarion Semanko is third in the 2A with 250 yards rushing and second in rushing touchdowns with 5. The power back whose teammates call the Pitbull says the team isn’t concerned about rankings.

“Everyone looks at rankings but we’re not too worried about all that. That’s just paper-talk so you know, rankings, yeah they’re there but you know we just want to come out here. We want to show everyone what we’re about and what we got to prove,” said Semanko.

The Bruins lost last year in the State semifinals but have found motivation from the experience. After putting in the work over the offseason, this team is determined to be better this year. Senior tight end, Reis Kessel says this year’s Bruins are a different animal with a wealth of leadership and experience.

“A lot more seniors, a lot more leadership with that. A lot more experience You know, we’ve all been starting since we were pretty much sophomores. I think we have 25 somewhere around there seniors so a lot of experience and leadership on this team,” said Kessel.

While the Bruins are currently focused on their upcoming battle with Fargo North. The ultimate goal is to bring a state Championship to South for the first time in ten years.

“Goal: go get another conference championship and then of course the main goal is to go get that State Championship. Hasn’t been done since 2013 so we’re all hungry for it,” said Kessel.

Determination, we want to win. After last year, we got knocked out. We just want to win it all,” said Junior quarterback, Brevin Wark.

The Bruins visit the Fargo North Spartans who are the number one team in the latest polls. The rivals will play Friday night at 6:00 PM.