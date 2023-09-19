Group That Wants To Ban Electronic Voting Resubmits Initiated Amendment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A group that wants to do away with electronic voting machines in North Dakota has submitted a new Constitutional initiated amendment to the Secretary of State.

The group earlier submitted a similar petition, but withdrew it.

The new proposal would require paper ballots and outlaw most mail-in voting.

It would require a two thirds vote in the state House and Senate for the Legislature to propose Constitutional amendments.

The earlier measure prohibited the Legislature from putting those kinds of measures on the ballot.

The group will need to collect more than 31,000 signatures to get it on the ballot.