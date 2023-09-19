Minnesota Hockey Legend from Warroad, Henry Boucha, Dead at 72

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Warroad, Minnesota Native American hockey star has died at 72.

Henry Boucha played for four NHL teams including the Minnesota North Stars.

He also played for team U.S.A.

Boucha died on the 8th.

Hockey fans remember him as a victim of a highly publicized stick incident.

David Forbes of the Boston Bruins effectively ended Boucha’s career, causing severe eye damage.

Boucha was in the process of making a documentary with the Twin Cities PBS when he spoke to us in December.

“I want racism in there but I don’t want to dwell on it. I want the subtleties of how I felt as a young man. There’s a lot of good things, too that I want to bring out. The community involvement, the joy of growing up in a small community.”

Boucha was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 1995.