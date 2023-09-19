Sanford ranked among ‘Best Hospitals’ in U.S.

FARGO (KVRR) – For the third consecutive year, Sanford Health says U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals for 2023-2024 ranked Sanford Medical Center Fargo the No. 1 hospital in North Dakota and Sanford USD Medical Center the No. 1 hospital in South Dakota.

Sanford Medical Center Fargo ranks as one of the tops in the nation in urology.

Sanford also received high marks in specialties, including leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, colon cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, kidney failure, hip replacement and knee replacement.

“This ranking from U.S. News for a third consecutive year doesn’t happen without the thousands of Sanford Health employees’ dedication, training and commitment,” said Tiffany Lawrence, president and CEO of Sanford Medical Center Fargo.

“This is a testament to the resources and investments in the communities that Sanford Health serves to ensure our patients receive world-class health care close to home.”

Sanford says U.S. News evaluates data on nearly 5,000 hospitals in 15 adult specialties and 21 adult procedures and conditions.