Sheriff Confirms Identity of Body Found Monday in Polk County

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Polk County Sheriff’s Office has officially identified the body found on Monday as 60-year-old Beth Super of Flensburg, Minnesota.

They say no foul play is suspected but the investigation is ongoing.

An Unmanned Aerial Systems team out of Grand Forks located Super’s body in a corn field.

It was not far from where her car was found abandoned on Sunday in rural Nielsville.

The woman was last seen leaving her home on Saturday morning in central Minnesota and was supposed to visit someone in Todd County but never arrived.