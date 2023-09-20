Body recovered from Red River is identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The body found on the bank of the Red River has been identified as 32-year-old Garrett Byrd.

He has no permanent address.

Byrd’s body was found near the 1400 block of north Moorhead by Fargo firefighters and police were notified around 11:45 a.m. Sunday

The medical examiner did not find any evidence of significant trauma, and a toxicology report is still pending.

The cause of death will not be available until a final autopsy is completed.

Last week, police had searched the river for a man who fled after a disturbance at 9 Lower Terrace North.

There is no official word about a connection.