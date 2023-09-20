Fargo police K-9 catches suspect in burglary attempt

Nicholas Bruesch

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A Mapleton, North Dakota man is facing charges after attempting to flee police in a burglary attempt at the Seventh Avenue Auto Salvage yard in north Fargo,

Officers were called to the site just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a man walking around inside the fenced-in area with a flashlight. He then got into an SUV and then drove out of the salvage yard where he refused officers’ commands to stop and eventually ditched the vehicle. West Fargo Police officers assisted in setting up a perimeter and a drone was used to help the search.

Police K-9 Blue started a track and led officers back to the gated area at the salvage yard, tracked down the suspect where he was hiding between two vehicles, and then apprehended the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Bruesch.

Bruesch was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries before being taken to the Cass County Jail.

He’s facing charges of fleeing a peace officer. possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.