When are high gas prices going to drop and how is it affecting travelers?

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – With gas prices remaining high, we are all wondering when we will see the prices drop.

Gas prices have spiked in the month of September to the highest we’ve seen them this year, however experts say the costs may begin to slowly come down.

Gas prices are up across the nation reaching a 10 month high this month and are up 10 percent compared to last year during the month of September.

Vehicle owner Kevin Jansen said, “Well it affects everything. How often you can use your boat, how many times you can go out to eat in between paychecks, how much you can buy in the store, whether you can have steak, eggs, whatever. It affects every facet of your life.”

Prices have surpassed four dollars a gallon in North Dakota over the past few weeks.

But Triple A says that by the beginning of October we may begin to see the price of gasoline go down.

AAA’s director of public affairs for the heartland region Gene LaDoucer said, “And now we are seeing gasoline prices here move lower and I would expect in the next several weeks that we see gasoline prices on average around 3.50 to 3.60 a gallon and perhaps less than that as we get deeper into the winter months”

These high gas prices have not affected the travel industry; it has actually done the opposite.

LaDoucer also said, “When it comes to travel people have really taken to the road if you will. We’ve seen strong travel demand throughout the year. We saw record travel for the 4th of July holiday we saw travel for the labor day holiday very strong.”

LaDoucer also said that people are booking trips up to a year in advance.