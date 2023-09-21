EDC Boys Soccer: WF Sheyenne and Fargo South Draw

THE MUSTANGS AND BRUINS DRAW 4-4 THURSDAY NIGHT.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

The seal broke in the 14th-minute as sophomore Kabineh Janneh beat the Bruins keeper for the first goal of the game. Just 4 minutes later in the 18th-minute, the Mustangs responded with a goal of their own. Manny Yowah finished a ball that came from midfield to knot the score up at 1.

A back-and-forth affair ends in a draw, 4-4.

WF Sheyenne improves to 2-5-2 on the season with 8 points in EDC play -good for 7th.

Fargo South is now 5-3-2 with 17 points in EDC play- good for 3rd.

NEXT:

WF Sheyenne will host Fargo North on Saturday, September 23 at 12 p.m.

Fargo South will host Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on Saturday, September 23 at 11 a.m.

OTHER EDC SCORES:

Fargo North 6, GF Central 0

Fargo Davies 3, GF Red River 0