Fargo North Hosts Fargo South For 1 v 2 Crosstown Showdown

The Bruins are No. 2 in the State V No. 1 Spartans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo North comes into Friday night’s showdown as the number one AA team in the state and an undefeated record. Fargo South comes in as the number two team in the polls with only one loss on the season, but still undefeated in division AA play. Last year the rivals played each other twice. The Bruins took the win in the regular season, but the Spartans won in the state semifinals. Both programs come into the crosstown showdown with championship aspirations and contenders for the Dakota Bowl. For now, however, the biggest game for both teams and the state of North Dakota is North versus South under the Friday night lights.

“It goes back a long ways I mean there are generations of people, football players who obviously grew up watching it and then playing in it and then continuing to watch it throughout their lives so it’s an important event and rivalries are always great and no matter what sport they are always fun to be a part of and they get everybody a little more excited you know especially halfway through the season here and its going to be exciting, an exciting game,” said Fargo North Spartans coach, Adam Roland.

“Since the two schools have opened it’s been kind of a bitter rivalry between the two. I mean it’s one you circle on the calendar every year. Last couple years it’s been very competitive on both sides so we’re excited for Friday night and they have very good football team and we’re excited for the challenge,” said Fargo South Bruins head coach, Tyler Kosel.

“This is gonna be one of the games that you know, ten year down the road all of this whole team is gonna look back on and be like that was the game we’re all gonna remember and our goal is to just go in there, put a statement on them right away and we just end the game 1-0 and come out of there with the win,” said Bruins senior running back, Damarion “Pitbull” Semanko.

“They beat us last year in the regular season and that was over at their place though. This is the first time we will be playing over here in a while and it’s homecoming for us too so that’s even bigger and yeah, crosstown rival.. I mean it’s gonna be a pretty energetic game at atmosphere is gonna be a lot of fun.. can’t wait for it,” said Spartans Quarterback, Ethan Welk.

“It’s a big one, it always has been; coaches talk about it, how big it is, how many alumni are gonna be there and it’s a big one you know like I said last year we lost to them in the semifinals so we want to come out different this year and try and get that win,” said Bruins tight end, Reis Kessel.

“It’s our homecoming week too, they’re coming in, two seed. We’re not really looking at the seeding just North – South, kinda’ the classic game.. grew up coming to these games being packed and everybody kind of takes it personally so it’s gonna be a good one,” said Spartan running back, Peder Haugo.