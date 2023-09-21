Great Plains Food Bank introduces new Kitchen Coalition program

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – Great Plains Food Bank introduces its new Kitchen Coalition program.

It works with neighbors and community leaders to make sure that the meals represent people’s dietary and cultural needs.

The program then partners with local restaurants and caterers that turn food bank ingredients into nutritious, freshly prepared meals.

The group has partnered with the VA, Gladys Ray Shelter, The Jeremiah Program and F5 Project to reach individuals and families who are going through times of transition.

Care Coordinator for F5 Project Kathy Benjamin said, “They’re able to grab food straight from the fridge. We have people that will come in and meet with us for the weekly meetings to get access for different resources. They’re hungry there’s some food. Other times with a lot of the food banks they’re open from certain times on certain days and we can’t always get to them at all times and so when that happens they can just come in and grab some food as they need.”

Kitchen Coalition is planning in the next month to serve over 300 meals a week.