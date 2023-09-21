NDSCS reports highest enrollment since 2013

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) — More students are attending NDSCS as an alternative option to the traditional four-year university program.

School officials say there are now more than 3,100 students attending NDSCS this fall compared to last year’s headcount, a 6% increase, and the most since 2013.

“It’s much more affordable for students to get a two-year degree and opens up doors of opportunity sooner and also keeps those doors open to them later in life. They start with that two year degree and some of them go to that four-year degree or graduate school later on in life,” says Dr. Lisa Karch, the Executive VP of Academic and Student Affairs.

She adds it’s common for students to consider the technical school because of their parents.

“Well, my father actually came here when he went to school and he turned out to be a pretty successful man, I would like to think. I also came here because it’s close to home,” says first-year student Robert Nelson.

Officials say some of the most popular programs are in technical education and diesel mechanics where students are looking to increase their skills.

“One of the things that businesses in industry have been doing is sponsoring students. They’ll pay for their tuition. They come here for eight weeks, then they’ll go eight weeks and work out in their business and then back and forth. Honestly, I always say this, some students are making money going to school right now. Especially when they have a partnership with a business or industry,” Dr. Karch said.

“All the kids I know here, they just want to get in here soon, get out quick and be making good money when you’re out of college. That’s what life’s all about. You can’t just go through life without making money because if you’re not making money, you’re not having fun and life with no fun, that’s just not looking good for me,” Nelson says.

The school prides itself as a “two-year college with a four-year feel” where students can get the experience they need for their career path.

“They have a really good land surveying and UAS systems class. So, I was like, ‘Well I’m going to come here’ because that’s what I want to do in life is become a land surveyor and a UAS driver,” said Nelson.

Out of the 3,100 hundred students, more than 1,500 attend full-time while just over 1,600 remain part-time.