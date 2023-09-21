Valley City man seriously injured in Barnes County crash

PILLSBURY, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A Valley City man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital Thursday morning after he was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Pillsbury in Barnes County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 8:00 am on state highway 32.

24-year-old Gavin Schlaht was northbound when he drove off the road, hit an approach in the west ditch, rolled the car, and was ejected. Schlaht was not wearing a seat belt.

Fire and Ambulance crews from Hope and Valley City responded to the crash. Schlaht was flown to Sanford Hospital by Sanford AirMed.