Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe resigns

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) — The City of Dilworth says Police Chief Ty Sharpe resigns.

They say he submitted his resignation letter Thursday and that the City Council will formally consider it at Monday’s city council meeting.

He served for nine and a half years.

According to City Administrator Peyton Mastera, Sharpe was on medical leave since May.

The city will not say whether or not the reason for his leave is related to an injury on the job.

Since then, Investigator Hunter Rawson has assumed the role of acting Chief.

The city says they appreciate Sharpe’s service to the city and are looking forward to hiring a new chief.