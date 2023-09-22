SHANLEY V FARGO DAVIES FOOTBALL CLASH FOR THE CHRIS HEISE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

DEACONS V EAGLES FOR 9/22 POW

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

Shanley continuing their dominant season and showing up in the POTW nominees again this week. From their own 20-yard line, Carson Busek takes the pitch and throws a beautiful pass to Jordan Leininger. Leininger does the rest taking it 80-yards to the house.

That play goes up against Fargo Davies’ Nicholas Hasbargen. Hasbargen picks off West Fargo Quarterback Brady Medina in the EndZone and takes the ball 102-yards the other way for a pick-6.

Who should win? That is for you to decide. To vote for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week head to our Twitter (X) page @KVRRSports and vote for your pick to win. Don’t forget to share the poll with your friends, family, and teammates.

We will tally up the results and share the winner on Monday night’s newscasts at 6:00 and 9:00 PM.