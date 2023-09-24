‘Excited to support farm life’: Farm in the Dell Fall Festival celebrates another year of farming

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Farm in the Dell Fall Festival celebrated another year out in rural Moorhead. The farm, which is designed to teach those with disabilities on how they can work on a farm and grow produce.

“They are really excited to support farm life,” said Anna Sather, the executive director at the farm. “They want to come out and see where their food is grown and enjoy picking pumpkins themselves. Enjoying fresh produce. I think the community is rallying behind us and enjoying the farm.”

The farm was set up in 2012, and the staff behind appreciate the support they get from the surrounding communities. There are 25 garden engineers in the program according to Sather.