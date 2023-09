Nick Harsbargen 102 Yard Pick 6 Wins Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

Davies Eagles Pick 6 Wins Am Fam High School POTW

FARGO, N.D.– Nick Harsbargen intercepted a pass two yards deep into the endzone and zoomed all the way back for a Davies Eagles touchdown against the West Fargo Packers. The people have spoken (voted) and Harsbargen and the Eagles have officially earned the honor or being named this week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week! Congratulations to Nick and the Eagles!