North Dakota group sues NFL’s Washington Commanders for dropping ‘Redskins’ name

FARGO (KVRR) – A North Dakota-based nonprofit is suing the NFL’s Washington Commanders football team, its new owner, and a prominent Native American advocacy group.

The federal lawsuit claims the team’s refusal to change its nickname back to the Redskins is an attempt to eradicate Native American history.

Devils Lake-based Native American Guardians Association is accusing the Commanders, its leadership, and the National Congress of American Indians of defamation, claiming the team’s employees called NAGA a “fake group” and conspired to violate NAGA’s civil rights after a petition to reverse the name-change went viral.

Washington’s NFL team hasn’t been called the Redskins since 2020 when former owner Dan Snyder dropped the name under pressure from sponsors and advocacy groups who claimed the nickname was offensive to Native Americans.

A Commanders spokesperson says “we believe the complaint is without merit, and we will address the matter in court.”