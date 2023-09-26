Driver cited for rollover in south Fargo, no serious injuries

FARGO (KVRR) – A woman was cited for reckless driving after the car she was driving rolled onto its top in south Fargo.

Police say 23-year-old Ikro Osman of Fargo lost control of her car and hit a tree on the boulevard, causing the car to overturn.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near the corner of 48th St. and 16th Ave. S.

Osman sustained minor injuries, but declined medical attention.

She’ll be charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.