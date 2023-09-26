Fargo’s Great Wall Chinese Restaurant announces new location

FARGO (KVRR) – One of the Fargo-Moorhead area’s most popular Chinese restaurants is on the move.

Great Wall is moving from the South Plaza Shopping Center on University Drive to the former Mandarin Kitchen Express at 3003 32nd Ave. S.

“After a long search for a place to relocate our restaurant, we have made our final decision,” the restaurant announced on social media. “We will continue to provide good service for this neighborhood and surrounding area.”

Great Wall has been at its current location for 30 years.

The shopping center is being replaced with a mixed-use building, including commercial businesses on the main floor and apartments on the upper floors.

Great Wall was selected as the Best Restaurant in North Dakota in 2019 and is the winner of multiple awards.