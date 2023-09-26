Farm in Moorhead is turning disabilities into abilities

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Farm in the Dell has been around since 2012 in Moorhead, giving those with disabilities an opportunity to learn and grow in a farming environment.

“We teach them how to use tools and how to grow produce,” said Anna Sather, the executive director of the farm. “They can learn those skills if they want a backyard garden or even move onto competitive employment. So there are a lot of different skills they get to learn out here.”

These farmhands are called garden engineers. There are about 25 of these engineers in the program. Each one is excited to be a part of the experience.

“I like to help people picking vegetables and I like the flowers.” said Miranda Coufal, a garden engineer.

They get to take produce into town, grow crops, pick vegetables and get the farm experience from May to October.

“My favorite thing here is picking vegetables,” said Sammy Smith. “The farm means to me a lot.”

The Farm in the Dell staff feel fulfillment working with these engineers. Getting an opportunity to be around them on a daily basis, working together on the farm.

“We are here to cherish them and love them and respect them and value them,” said Sather. “Because that doesn’t always exist everywhere else. We are here to meet them where they are at and provide opportunities for them that can provide them joy and fill their cup. Help them build skills.”

Unfortunately, it is all coming to an end soon. The season closes in October, and the farm staff is going to miss their garden engineers.

“It is sad to say goodbye,” said Sather. “We’re hoping that they all find meaningful employment and a place to belong during the offseason and that they come back next spring. Which I think a lot of them will.”

The Farm in the Dell is currently running a pick a pumpkin event this week. It is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7426 40th St. N. in Moorhead.