Motorcyclist Killed In Grand Forks Crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A crash kills a motorcyclist in Grand Forks.

Police responded around 8:45 Monday night to 36th Avenue South and South Columbia Road.

A pickup and a motorcycle were involved in a crash.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Altru, where they died.

Police will release the victim’s identity once next of kin are notified.

Grand Forks Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them.

You can call police at 701-787-8000, submit a tip on the PD’s Facebook page or website, or submit a tip via the Tip411 app.