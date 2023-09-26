Names Released In DUI Crash In I-94

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Authorities release the names of the drivers involved in a four-vehicle DUI crash that caused westbound I-94 to be closed down for three and a half hours Sunday night.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Preston Miller was driving a Honda Passport when he rear-ended a Honda HR-V on I-94 in West Fargo around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Passport ended up in a ditch and the HR-V ended up disabled in the road.

A Subaru Legacy then hit the Passport and GMC Acadia hit the Subaru after that.

Miller has serious injuries.

He is also charged with DUI.

The drivers of the other three vehicles all have minor injuries.

All of the drivers except for the one in the GMC were hospitalized.

The crash is still under investigation.