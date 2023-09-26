Public comments allowed on plan related to wild horses, cattle at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The National Park Service has now opened it up to the public to weigh in on its Livestock Plan on herds of wild horses and cattle within Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The plan would possibly remove horses from the park.

Gov. Burgum has been outspoken in the past, urging the park service to keep the animals within the park.

He says these horses are a hugely popular tourist attraction.

The public comment period ends October 25.

Click here to view the Livestock Plan.