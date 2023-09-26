West Fargo names new City Administrator

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The West Fargo City Commission names Dustin Scott as City Administrator for the City of West Fargo.

Scott is originally from West Fargo and currently serves as the Assistant City Administrator.

He had been the Acting City Administrator since Tina Fisk resigned in March.

Each finalist met with city staff and members of the public, as well as had a formal interview with the City Commission.

His official starting date as City Administrator will be announced at a later date.