West Fargo Public School’s referendum bond was voted down

WEST FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – The $147 million bond referendum from West Fargo Public schools did not pass.

There were 1,915 votes for yes and 1,926 for no.

This referendum would have allowed for funding of equal opportunity measures, student and staff safety, and expansions in West Fargo.

Heritage Middle and Horace High Schools were major targets for expansions.

The bond also included acquiring more land.

The land which was targeted is by 12th Avenue North and South of Harwood.

West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Beth Slette said, “Our job now is to reconvene a taskforce, made up of new and returning perspectives, to help chart our next steps. We also need to engage our community to better understand why voter turnout was low when compared to previous elections. ”