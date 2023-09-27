Motorcyclist identified in fatal Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The Grand Forks Police Department release the victim’s name in a deadly motorcycle crash.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday at the corner of 36th Avenue South and Columbia Road.

The motorcycle driver, 22-year-old Tucker Riskey, was seriously injured and later died at Altru Hospital.

The pickup driver was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Grand Forks Police.