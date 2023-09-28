Details into arrest of murder suspect near Mapleton released
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — The murder suspect arrested in Cass County Tuesday has been identified.
A North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper made a traffic stop on I-94 near Mapleton.
The trooper saw the driver and passenger switching seats after the car stopped.
The man in the vehicle was 20-year-old, Joseph Morrison of Auburn Washington.
He had an active warrant for 1st degree murder.
During a search of the vehicle, a 9 mm Glock found.
The 20-year-old female in the vehicle was also arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun and false
information to law enforcement.
The two were booked into the Cass County jail.