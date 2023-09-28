TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation and Suite Shots hosts Swing Fore Childhood Cancer

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – TeamConnor was formed in honor of Connor Cruse, a 4-year-old boy who lost his four-year battle with childhood cancer in 2009.

TeamConnor partnered with Northwestern Mutual to host the event in 8 states across the country at Top Golf and Suite Shot locations to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer.

Fargo’s event will be fundraising for Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Wendy Iwerks, Child Life Specialist at Sanford, said, “Helping kids to develop some coping skills with their disease and an understanding really helps lessen their anxiety and their emotional distress surrounding their cancer.”

TeamConnor has raised close to $6 million for 24 children’s hospitals across the country so far.