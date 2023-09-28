WFPS Superintendent on next steps after $147 Million referendum fails

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Higher taxes and inflation could be a couple of reasons why those in West Fargo did not pass a $147 million bond referendum earlier this week.

“When we look at the overall picture, we are going to need space in 2026 K-12. All the way down to preschool. That is not going to change so we will need to have a plan for 2026 because we know that it’ll be about a year for us to put something back together, a bond referendum back together, to get all that input that we need to get,” says Superintendent Beth Slette.

The bond referendum that failed Tuesday would have added expansions in Heritage Middle and Horace High Schools and more funding regarding safety for students and staff.

“Our next step is to reconvene that task force and to have new voices but also to work harder at engaging our stakeholders earlier in the process. Once the package is put together and it’s on a bond referendum, that is what it is. So, we need to get that feedback before that and from a broader audience, including students.”

It also included more land south of Harwood by 12th Ave. N.

“The last ten years it’s ranged from 180 students in the year, new, all the way up to 700 in one year. So, we’re looking at about 440 if you average that out over ten years. We’re just really expanding; our community is growing.”

She says the number of ‘no’ votes remained consistent with previous referendums.

“I’ll never come up with a bond referendum that everybody’s happy with, but I do think we need to get more engagement.”

For it to pass, there needs to be a 60% majority.

The superintendent says that threshold puts the district in a difficult position, especially when the voter turnout is low in a growing community as the cost of living rises.

“I see it when I do my own grocery shopping and people who have mouths to feed in their home and it’s one more thing. The bottom line is the children are coming. Sometimes, I’m asked, ‘Where are all the children coming from? Can you ever say that we are full? We’re closing our doors?’ That isn’t an option. The children are coming and it’s our job to provide equitable spaces across the district for them to learn,” Slette said.

The board will discuss Tuesday’s results and potential solutions at its October 9 meeting.